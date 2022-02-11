The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,703 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

