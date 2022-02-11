The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 85,287 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 180.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.78% of Landmark Bancorp worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

