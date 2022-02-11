The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.4% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.