The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.83% of Howard Bancorp worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

