The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Jack in the Box worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of JACK opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

