The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 131,647 Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.09% of Crucible Acquisition worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRU opened at $9.75 on Friday. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

