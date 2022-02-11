The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,557,622 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of GoHealth worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 431,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 96.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 234,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 54.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,847 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE GOCO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $638.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

