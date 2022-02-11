The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,682 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

SWAV stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.07 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,817 shares of company stock worth $16,030,776. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.