The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,794 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Xerox worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

