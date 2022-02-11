The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,826 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

