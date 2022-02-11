The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,697 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 101.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $22,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

