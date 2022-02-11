The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,859 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

DISCA stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

