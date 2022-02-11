The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,374 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

