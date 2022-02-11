The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,442 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of CVB Financial worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

