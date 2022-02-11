The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $64.62 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

