The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,211 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 7.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Progressive worth $206,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

PGR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.21. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

