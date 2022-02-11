The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095,013 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.42% of TJX Companies worth $334,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,608,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,090,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 428,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 562.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 34.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 61,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.47. 31,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

