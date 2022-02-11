Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $580.28 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $617.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

