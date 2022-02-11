ThredUp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 15,218 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,612% compared to the average volume of 889 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,770 shares of company stock worth $4,425,158 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ThredUp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ThredUp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 2,735,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,376. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

