Tiger King (TKING) Hits Market Cap of $5.03 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Tiger King has traded up 63.4% against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $1.39 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.18 or 0.99835658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars.

