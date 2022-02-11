Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.83. Toast shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 6,784 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. lifted their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

