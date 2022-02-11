Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $5.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.