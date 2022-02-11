Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $23.84 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $26.22 million and $9.07 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.84 or 0.00056306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.78 or 0.06914282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,413.65 or 1.00164497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

