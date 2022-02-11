Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 3.27% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 77.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,000,425 shares of company stock worth $20,012,478. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.