Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,775 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 615% compared to the average daily volume of 2,205 call options.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. 3,322,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

