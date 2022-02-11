TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of TransDigm Group worth $93,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,402,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $649.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.