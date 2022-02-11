Truist Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.