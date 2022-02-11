Truist Financial Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $58.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. 81,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Zillow Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

