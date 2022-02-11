Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 803,249 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 605.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,249 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.24% of NOV worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 52,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

