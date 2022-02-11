Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 219.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.21% of Bumble worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

