Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 31,067 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock worth $656,294,231. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

SNOW stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,557. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.63 and its 200-day moving average is $317.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

