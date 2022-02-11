Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) by 396.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,145 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Doximity worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 52,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,767. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

