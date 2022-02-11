Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 393,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.26% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

