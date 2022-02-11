Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Uber Technologies worth $205,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $37.19. 689,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,334,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

