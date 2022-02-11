UBS Group Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $387.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $350.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $148,587,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $147,976,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

