UGAS (UGAS) Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $364,100.35 and approximately $153,839.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00102781 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.