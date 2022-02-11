Unifi Protocol DAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $25.72 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $25.93 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00011887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

