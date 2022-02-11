Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 381,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

