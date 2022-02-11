USDK (USDK) Hits Market Cap of $28.59 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and $182.95 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.58 or 0.06846107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.57 or 1.00062392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006126 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

