Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up 8.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 4.21% of Valvoline worth $237,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 38.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,609,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 445,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

