VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,165,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

OIH opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average is $200.44. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.