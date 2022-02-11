Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $238.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.80 and a 200-day moving average of $245.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.