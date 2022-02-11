Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Reduced by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 25,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

