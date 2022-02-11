Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 54.7% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $188,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,007,000 after acquiring an additional 470,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $413.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

