Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,472,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,569 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $470,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

