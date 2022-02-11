VAULT (VAULT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,448.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.78 or 0.06914282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,413.65 or 1.00164497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006216 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,734 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

