Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.65. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

