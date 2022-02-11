Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNOF shares. lowered their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 1,296,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Verano has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

