VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $455,466.45 and approximately $450.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.75 or 0.99905062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00379674 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,675,781 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

