Vesper (VSP) Price Tops $2.66 on Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Vesper has a market cap of $22.72 million and approximately $289,163.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00006285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.78 or 0.06914282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,413.65 or 1.00164497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,538,140 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

